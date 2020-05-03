Everyone has to live with coronavirus precautions for now - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Everyone, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will have to live with coronavirus precautions for a while, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya-1’s "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show.

"Clearly, it is impossible to remove precautions overnight, with a stroke of the pen. All of us, particularly the president, will have to live with these precautions for a little longer," he said, when asked for how long the head of state would continue to work remotely.

Peskov pointed out that every possible effort was being made to protect the president’s health. "We all understand that health risks are high for everyone, regardless of their position. This is why the president is working remotely from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence," the Kremlin spokesman added.