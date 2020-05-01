Changes in coronavirus trajectory in Russia inspire hope - chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Current changes in the coronavirus trajectory in Russia inspire hope, but don’t give absolute confidence that the incidence rate will steadily decline, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said in an interview with TASS.

"There are certain, encouraging changes in the trajectory of the epidemic process, there is a certain slowdown. We have talked repeatedly about ad decline in the growth rate. This is something that encourages us, but does not inspire absolute confidence that we have reached some level that can only go down, and will not change and go up," Popova said.

Popova noted that the situation with the spread of coronavirus will depend on how much Russians comply with restrictive measures and requirements.

According to the latest statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 7,933 to 114,431 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 13,220 people have recovered, 1,169 people have died.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.