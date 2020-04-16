Moscow knows whereabouts of 17 Russian school students remaining in US

WASHINGTON, April 16./TASS/. The Russian embassy in Washington knows the whereabouts of 17 Russian schoolchildren remaining in the US, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday, quoted on the embassy’s Facebook page.

"Schoolchildren’s parents continue getting in touch with the embassy. Individual work with each identified child has been established as well as with their legitimate representatives. We know the whereabouts of 17 children. With our assistance, Russian underage nationals have already started leaving the US (four were evacuated on the most recent flight from New York on April 14)," Antonov said.

He reiterated that on April 13, the embassy got a request from the US Department of State to promptly evacuate from the country 74 school students staying in the United States under exchange programs.