Several North Ossetia’s administration officials test positive for coronavirus

VLADIKAVKAZ, April 10. /TASS/. Several officials of the North Ossetia’s government administration have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Their tests have been sent to Moscow for verification, the government’s press service said on Friday.

"Primary results of coronavirus tests of several officials from the administration of the republic’s head and government were positive. The tests were conducted at regional laboratories. These people are currently under self-isolation. Their tests have been sent to Moscow," it said.

Their family members are under medical supervision. The administration building has been disinfected.

By now, twenty-seven coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Ossetia.

To date, a total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 795 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (7,822). Russia’s latest data indicates 94 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.