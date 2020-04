MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. About 25% of the people infected with the coronavirus in Russia show no symptoms, the chief of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, told reporters on Saturday.

"Yesterday’s figures are 25% of all the infected people who the crisis center reports every day, or 24.8% are people who have no symptoms. They are carriers," Popova said.