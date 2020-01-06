Patriarch Kirill starts Orthodox Christmas service in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has started the overnight Christmas service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow.

Several thousand worshippers gathered for the Christmas service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral. Bishops, the clergy of the Moscow diocese and government officials are among attendants of the service.

The service is broadcast live by several national television channels, including Channel One and Rossiya-1, and online on the official website of the Russian Orthodox Church.