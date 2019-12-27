A Tavria passenger train crossing Crimean Bridge, Santa Claus wading through floodwater in Venice, a turtle tasting its Christmas gift, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: first train on Crimean Bridge, Venetian Santa, turtle marks Christmas
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 13
A Tavria passenger train travelling from St Petersburg to Sevastopol moves along a road-rail bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia, December 25© Valery Matytsin/TASS
Sergei Aksyonov, head of the Republic of Crimea, on a Tavria passenger train travelling from St Petersburg to Sevastopol, December 25© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A woman walking by honor guard soldiers during a memorial religious service at the Heroes' cemetery, to honor those killed in the uprising, in Bucharest, Romania, December 21© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Priests and clergy walking in a procession to attend the Christmas celebration midnight Mass at the Cathedral-Basilical in Vilnius, Lithuania, December 24© AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis
A man dressed as Santa Claus wades through floodwater in St. Mark's Square during high tide in Venice, Italy, December 23© REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A tortoise tastes it's Christmas gift at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, Australia, December 23© EPA-EFE/KELLY BARNES
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace in London, United Kingdom© Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images
A wolf bites a wolfhound as he is attacked by dogs during a hunting contest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 21© REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Children sliding down an ice-covered slope in Omsk, Russia, December 25© REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Musician dressed as Santa Claus takes a photo with passengers in a bus in Saint-Petersburg, Russia, December 24© REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Spain's professional boxer Samuel Carmona Heredia and the Philippines' professional boxer Enrique Magsalin in their light flyweight bout during a boxing night at Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace, December 21© Donat Sorokin/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin taking part in a Night Hockey League friendly match at the GUM ice rink in Red Square, Moscow, December 25© Valery Sharifulin/TASS photohost-agency
Members of Novosibirsk's cold training and winter swimming clubs taking part in a swim in Father Frost and Snow Maiden costumes, Novosibirsk, December 21© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Kremlin: Minsk is free to look for oil supply options more profitable than Russia’s offer
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the words of the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet went into downward spiral before crash in Russia’s Far East - source
The source said that it was after the control system had failed
Read more
West, NATO would prevent Russia from breaching Belarus’ sovereignty, says Lukashenko
In turn, if a threat to Belarus came from the West, this would be a threat to Russia's sovereignty as well, the Belarusian president elaborated
Read more
Nord Stream 2 can be completed in several months without foreign contractors — top brass
Switzerland-based Allseas, pipe-laying company for Nord Stream 2 reported earlier suspension of pipelay activities until regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications come from the relevant US authority
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet crashes in Far East
The pilot ejected and was not injured in the accident
Read more
Passenger train crosses Crimean Bridge for the first time
The train passed through the railway part of the bridge for nearly 20 minutes
Read more
Twelve people killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan
The Bek Air plane en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff
Read more
Defense contractor delivers over 20 strike helicopters to Russian troops in 2019
According to Rostec director, the corporation fully meets the Defense Ministry's needs for modern combat helicopters
Read more
Ukraine opens criminal case over Russian passenger train crossing Crimean Bridge
Earlier on Wednesday, the first passenger train from the Russian city of St. Petersburg arrived in the Crimean city of Sevastopol
Read more
Russian top diplomat says surprised by Germany’s statement on NATO
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that the EU’s new authorities would have to determine their attitude towards dialogue on political and military security on the European continent
Read more
Keel-laying for eight new Russian ships due in 2020
The Defense Ministry is currently working on reducing construction time of new vessels and equipping them with precision weapons, namely Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, its head revealed
Read more
Russia's reserves will be enough for three years if oil prices drop to $25-30/barrel
According to the current budget rule, additional treasury income from the sale of oil in excess of the base price goes to the National Wealth Fund
Read more
Russia getting signals that NATO attempts to rethink relations — diplomat
Russia suggested that NATO give up on its military exercises in the areas of Russia’s contact with NATO member countries, Grushko said
Read more
Kremlin says Russia has capacities to complete Nord Stream 2 in near future
Sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, included in the US military budget for the 2020 fiscal year came into force on December 20
Read more
Control system failure behind Russian fifth-generation Su-57’s crash in Far East — sources
A Su-57 fighter aircraft crashed during a test flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur 111 km from the home airfield
Read more
Syria wants to sue US for plundering its oil — Assad’s adviser
US President Donald Trump announced US troop pullout from the zone of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria this fall, but said that his country would not give up control over oil fields
Read more
Putin slams European Parliament resolution on WWII outbreak as 'complete nonsense'
The Russian president underlined that the Soviet Union was one of the last countries to sign a non-aggression pact with Germany
Read more
Russia sends three ships to joint drills with China and Iran
The joint Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval drills will be held on December 27-30 in the Gulf of Oman
Read more
Press review: US waiting for Kim’s Christmas ‘gift’ and Russia eyes de-dollarizing Ecuador
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 25
Read more
Russia’s Meteor-M satellite hit by micrometeorite
At present, the satellite has resumed controlled flight
Read more
All land troops brigades rearmed with Iskander systems
In total, according to the Russian defense ministry, Russia’s Armed Forces have received 624 tanks and armored combat vehicles, 143 new warplanes and helicopters, 13 spacecraft
Read more
Gorbachev’s spokesman refutes Japanese media claims about his Kurils-related remarks
The ex-president's interpreter revealed that Kyodo was quoting some diplomatic records and not a transcript of the conversation between Mikhail Gorbachev and Japan’s ex-prime minister
Read more
Mi-8 helicopter that crash-landed in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region was new
The injury toll has risen to 16, a spokesperson for the regional Health Ministry told TASS
Read more
Poland can’t stop linking history to its current ties with Russia, diplomat says
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, some members of the Polish political elite have adopted this position, which prevents Moscow and Warsaw from cultivating bilateral relations
Read more
Poland must apologize for collaboration with Nazis in 1930s — senator
The Russian parliamentarian made a statement in the wake of the Russian president's address excoriating Poland’s ambassador to Nazi Germany for extolling Hitler
Read more
Press review: Who won the ‘Phase One’ trade deal and Turkey talks Syria, Libya with Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 26
Read more
Putin calls increasing personal incomes number one goal
The government and the Central Bank achieved the minimum inflation level of about 3%, the President informed
Read more
Moscow vows tit-for-tat measures against British media in Russia — source
Among the UK's "aggressive" steps, the source recalled forcing one Sputnik news agency journalist to leave London and denying a visa to another
Read more
Helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk leaves 15 injured
There were 21 passengers and three crew members aboard
Read more
Kazakh leader ratifies protocol amending lease deal on Baikonur launch pad
According to the relevant Senate committee, the protocol provides for the return of 11,600 hectares of land by the Russian Federation leased from Kazakhstan
Read more
Russia, Iran, China to hold four-day joint naval drills in Indian Ocean
Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Abolfazl Shekarchi said that fighting terrorism and piracy is also among the goals of the exercise
Read more
New sea tanker to enter service with Russia’s Northern Fleet after successful trials
The vessel is equipped with mechanisms for the transfer of liquid and dry cargoes while on the move at sea
Read more
Mass deliveries of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter to Russian troops to begin in 2020
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Putin: Russia developing land-based version of Tsirkon hypersonic missile
A unique situation has emerged for the first time in history in the sphere of strategic balance with Russia coming ahead of the United States in developing the latest armament, the Russian president stressed
Read more
Putin’s team wins 8:5 in ice hockey match on Moscow’s Red Square
The Russian leader wore his customary red ice hockey jersey, sporting number 11
Read more
Pipelay on Serbian segment of TurkStream completed
Gas deliveries over the Serbian segment of the TurkStream pipeline will start before the end of April 2020
Read more
Putin slams proponent of monument to Hitler for expelling Jews as ‘scum, anti-Semitic pig’
The Russian leader said that Poland’s ambassador to Nazi Germany "shared Hitler’s anti-Semitic sentiment"
Read more
Russia developing air defense systems based on new physical principles
The weapons based on these principles include laser and microwave guns, sonic weapons and others
Read more
Kremlin says equal terms impossible at current stage of Russian-Belarusian integration
Russia and Belarus are in talks over purchasing Russian oil, with Belarus seeking compensation for losses from worsening oil trade conditions
Read more
Stalin, unlike Europe’s leaders, did not disgrace himself by meeting with Hitler — Putin
The Russian president noted that the archive documents contain frank evaluations of the events of the time of Nazism
Read more