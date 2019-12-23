Top meteorologist says Moscow has little chance of having a snowy New Year ’s Eve

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. There may be snowfall in Moscow on December 30-31, Acting Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told TASS on Monday.

"Now we are analyzing it, and there is a chance of some snow at the beginning of the next week," he said, adding that the Hydrometeorological Center will provide a strict forecast on precipitation for December 31 on December 25-26.

Vilfand noted that the temperature in Moscow will be above zero until Wednesday and will possibly top the 2015 record.

Overnight into Thursday, December 26, the temperature hover between 0 to -2 degrees and in the afternoon it will be from 0 to +2 degrees. Overnight into Friday, the temperature may vary from 0 to -5 degrees and in the afternoon from 0 to +5 degrees.

"There may be some flurries in the air, but there will be no stable snow pack under such temperatures," Vilfand specified.

He said that December would see a dearth of precipitation. "Not more than a quarter of a percent of the norm has fallen. It is [December] 23 now, and we may say with confidence that December will be scarce in terms of precipitation," he said.