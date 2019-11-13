President of Tatarstan to take part in World Tolerance Summit in Dubai

KAZAN, November 13. /TASS/.The delegation of Tatarstan headed by President of the Republic Rustam Minnikhanov will take part in the II World Tolerance Summit in Dubai. During the visit, Minnikhanov will meet with the Minister for Tolerance of the United Arab Emirates, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

"Rustam Minnikhanov will attend the opening ceremony of the II World Tolerance Summit, and will also attend a number of sessions. In addition, the president of Tatarstan is expected to meet with UAE Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nakhayan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Chief of the Alwaleed Philanthropies charity foundation HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majid AlSaud," the report reads.

At the World Tolerance Summit the delagates will discuss the possibilities of spreading tolerance globally between representatives of different cultures, religions and civilizations, with a special focus on the ways the authorities can assist in promoting these values. Representatives from different states hash over the importance of cooperation and partnership for global stability and security.