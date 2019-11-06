Loading of last beluga whales in Srednyaya Bay for release into Sea of Japan resumes

VLADIVOSTOK, November 6. /TASS/. The loading of the remaining beluga whales in Srednyaya Bay for their release into the Sea of Japan has resumed after an overnight pause, the press service of the Pacific Research Institute for Fisheries and Oceanography (TINRO) told TASS on Wednesday.

"The loading has started. The first beluga whale [today] was loaded into the enclosure. The expert team’s work is well-orchestrated. Water was changed for the mammals who had spent the night on the motor vessel. They are in good condition, demonstrating normal activity," a TINRO representative said.

The loading process may take some time, he pointed out. Yesterday, it was suspended before sunset due to powerful winds. The marine animals will be transported on two vessels: the Professor Kaganovsky and the Zodiak.

The orca and beluga whale saga

Ninety beluga whales and 11 orcas caught for sale to China had been kept in the Primorsky Region’s Srednyaya Bay, since the summer of 2018, but later three beluga whales and one orca got lost. According to investigators, during the mammals’ capture, violations were detected and a criminal case on the illegal seizure of bioresources was launched.

In June, the gradual transportation of the marine mammals to the north of the Khabarovsk Region began for their release into the wild in groups. The first group, consisting of two orcas and six beluga whales, was released into the sea on June 27. Three orcas were set free on July 16, and three more animals on August 6. The most recent group of orcas and six beluga whales were let go on August 27. Still, 50 beluga whales are currently being kept in Srednyaya Bay.

A meeting of scientists from Russia’s Research Institute for Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) decided on October 24 to free the remaining 50 beluga whales into a bay near the Lazovsky Nature Reserve due to approaching seasonal storms, not into the Sea of Okhotsk as had been initially planned. The loading started on Tuesday morning, when six animals were lifted onboard the Professor Kaganovsky.