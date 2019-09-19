Putin to attend Tsentr 2019 military exercise in Orenburg on Friday, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 19./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in the Orenburg Region on Thursday to attend the Tsentr 2019 command-and-staff exercise on September 20, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, the president will fly [from Izhevsk] to Orenburg, where he will stay overnight, and tomorrow he will attend the active phase of the strategic command-and-staff exercise Tsentr (Center) 2019. President of Kyrgyzstan [Sooronbay] Jeenbekov will be a guest of the president," Peskov said.