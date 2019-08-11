Top resorts for scuba diving off the coast of Hainan

SANYA, August 11. /TASS/. The southern Chinese island of Hainan, often dubbed "Eastern Hawaii", is famous not only for its beautiful landscapes and white beaches. In recent years, this Chinese resort has attracted more and more diving enthusiasts.

According to the information published on the website of Sanya's government, Hainan is one of the best diving resorts in the South Pacific. The length of beaches, for example, only in the city of Sanya is three times bigger than in Hawaii, with water visibility level standing at a depth of up to 25 meters.

Captivating islands

Scuba diving enthusiasts are invited to visit Wuzhizhou Island — one of the few island territories in the world where it is almost impossible to find stones. Located in Haitan Bay, the island covers an area of ​​1.48 square kilometers, visually resembling a butterfly in shape. The diving visibility of its waters is approximately 6-27 meters.

One of the best diving spots in the city of Sanya is Yalong Bay. Underwater trips to coral reefs, their ridge being one of the longest in the world, are recognized as one of the most interesting in China.

Sidao Island is one of the places that have gained popularity among scuba diving enthusiasts. It is the largest of the islands surrounding Sanya, and its shape resembles a turtle. Located just eight nautical miles from the city, the island is famous for its picturesque sandy beaches, rocky caves and palm trees.

For those who are not ready to spend too much time on the road and organizing scuba diving trips, the Sanya authorities recommend Dadong Bay located near the city center. For beginners, it will be a great choice for the first dives.

Diving with dolphins and in a submarine

One of the most attractive places for diving in the Sanya area is the island of Fenjiezhou. This is the only diving base on Hainan where diving with dolphins is allowed. Underwater excursions here leave an unforgettable experience due to rich marine life and crystal clear water. This place is also called the island of Sleeping Beauty because of its shape. It will take up to 40 minutes to get there from the city of Sanya.

The island is also famous for the fact China’s only 18.6 meters long submarine holds base there. Up to 46 people can take an underwater trip aboard the sub at the same time.