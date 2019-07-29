Foreigners commit about 19,000 crimes in Russia in 2019 — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Foreign citizens have committed nearly 19,000 crimes in Russia since the beginning of this year, the Russian Interior Ministry reported.

"Foreign citizens and stateless individuals have committed 18,700 crimes in Russia, including 16,500 crimes committed by nationals of the CIS member-states. This is 9% less than from January to June 2018," the ministry said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the number of crimes committed against foreigners in Russia grew 7% to reach 8,000.

The terrorist crime statistics

The Russian Interior Ministry has registered more than 970 terrorist crimes since the beginning of this year.

"From January to June 2019, 972 terrorist crimes [a 0.4% increase compared to the same period last year — TASS] and 314 extremist crimes [58.8% less than last year — TASS] were registered [in Russia]," the ministry reported.

According to the Interior Ministry, more than one million criminal offenses were registered in the country during the first six months of the year. Their number grew in 55 regions of Russia and dwindled in 30 regions. A total of 12,600 people were killed and about 20,000 people were affected by the crimes.