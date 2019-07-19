MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Facebook has removed the image depicting an obscene interpretation of Russia’s name and a swastika over the Russian coat of arms at the demand of the Russian communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, the watchdog’s website reported on Friday.
Facebook removes image of Russian coat of arms with swastika over it
