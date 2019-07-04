Researchers ask Russian fishery agency to report sightings of orcas and beluga whales

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Researchers forming part of the council on the release of orcas and beluga whales held in the Srednyaya Bay in Russia’s Primorsky Region have asked the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery to report all sightings of released marine animals, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) Vyacheslav Bizikov stated on Thursday.

"We have sent a request to the Amur Regional Directorate of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery with the appeal to instruct all coastal fisher teams to report all sightings of orcas and beluga whales, with a corresponding form to fill out. The on-the-spot signals will help us expand our monitoring network near the marine coast and in the areas of fishing. If we receive a report that a group of orcas has been spotted with a specified time and place, we will have the grounds to state that the animal has returned to the wild, which is our goal," he said.