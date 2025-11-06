Cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov becomes seventh TASS special correspondent on ISS

ZVEZDNY GORODOK /Moscow Region/, November 6. /TASS/. Yury Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center Deputy Head and Hero of Russia Oleg Kononenko presented cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov with a TASS special correspondent certificate, making him the seventh TASS special correspondent on the ISS.

"You have been given the honorable duty of becoming a TASS correspondent on board the ISS. <...> You need to inform the people of our country about what we are doing in space," Kononenko said, advising him to do his work there in a way that would make "everyone on Earth talk about it."

Kud-Sverchkov will travel to the ISS on November 27 aboard the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft. This will be the second flight of his career.

About TASS bureau on ISS

In 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation under which TASS opened a bureau on the ISS. The first TASS special correspondent was cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin; the second, Oleg Artemyev; the third, Dmitry Petelin; the fourth, Oleg Kononenko; and the fifth, Ivan Vagner. Since April, Alexey Zubritsky has been working at the orbital bureau.

The public has access to exclusive text, photo, and video content from TASS special correspondents on the ISS. A special section has been created on the agency's website for this project. Materials from the space correspondents are also published on TASS' social media pages. During the operation of the space bureau, about 700 materials were prepared, including videos, photos, and articles.