SDJTU-DSTU expands project of dual degrees for Russian students

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 22. /TASS/. Dual degrees from Russia and China are available for Russian students of Don State Technical University (DSTU) at the Don Institute of SDJTU-DSTU in China, they can now complete part of their studies in China, the DSTU press service reports.

Since 2023, graduates of joint Russian-Chinese educational programs of the Don Institute of SDJTU-DSTU have been getting two diplomas – Russian and Chinese. The program is divided into two stages: the first three years students from China study in their country, and the final stage is completed in Russia, at DSTU. Over 60% of courses are taught in Russian.

"In May 2025, the project of dual degrees of the Don Institute of SDJTU-DSTU was further developed. Now, the project will be available also for Russian students at DSTU, who will be able to take part of their studies in Jinan, capital of the province of Shandong. It will enable them not only to deepen their knowledge in the chosen field, but also to establish new international contacts, to broaden their horizons and to get unique experience, which will be helpful in their future career," the report notes.

In the summer of 2026, the first Russian student, Egor Davydov, will get a bachelor’s dual degree upon defending his final thesis and completing the educational program "Transportation Organization and Transport Management." After that Russian students who are currently studying in their second and third years will get dual diplomas.

In 2026, according to the university, the program will be expanded to include a master’s degree program in English. The students will study one year at SDJTU and the other – at DSTU. Furthermore, the joint work on training postgraduates is ongoing, in 2022-2025 five students defended their PhD dissertations in China, and two more are to defend them in 2026.

The Don Institute of SDJTU-DSTU opened on June 18, 2019. It is a joint educational platform of Don State Technical University and Shandong Jiaotong University. Every year, about 300 students enroll in their first year. The graduates get higher education diplomas of Russian and Chinese standards.