Four in five Norwegians believe Trump does not deserve 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

STOCKHOLM, October 27. /TASS/. Only 8% of Norwegians think that US President Donald Trump deserves to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026, while more than 80% believe he does not merit such an award either now or in the future, according to a survey conducted by the research company Opinion.

The poll found that 68% of respondents believe the world has become a worse place since Trump’s return to the White House, while one in ten expressed the opposite view.

Meanwhile, 69% of participants said they expect the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, which Trump has sought to end, to resume within the next year, and only 18% believe the ceasefire will hold. According to Opinion analyst Nora Clausen, few Norwegians expect the truce between Israel and Hamas to last long, and even fewer trust Trump as a mediator in the peace process. "If the Nobel Peace Prize depended on the majority of Norwegians, Trump’s chances of winning it would be miserable," she noted.

The survey, conducted from October 20 to 26, polled about 1,000 respondents.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he considers himself worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. However, on October 10, the Nobel Committee awarded this year’s prize to Maria Corina Machado, a former opposition member of Venezuela’s parliament. Following the announcement, Trump joked that he expects to receive the Nobel Peace Prize next year.