Bright fireball seen over Moscow was space debris fragment — scientist

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The bright fireball that streaked across the sky above Moscow and the surrounding region on Monday morning most likely was a fragment of space debris rather than a meteorite, Alexander Rodin, head of the UAV-related Project Activities at Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, told TASS.

"Judging by the video, the relatively slow speed and its significant slowdown at the end of the visible portion of the flight, as well as the green and yellow shades, rather point to its artificial origin. Apparently, it’s the so-called space debris, that is, a fragment of a satellite, a carrier rocket booster or an upper stage," the scientist explained.

Numerous photos and videos were posted on social media this morning, showing a bright fireball flying above Moscow and the surrounding region at about 6:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. GMT). Eyewitnesses and astronomy bloggers speculated that it could have been either a small meteorite about 10-20 centimeters in size or a space debris fragment.