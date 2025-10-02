Russia working on multi-purpose satellite system for controlling drones

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is now working on a hybrid satellite system for controlling drones, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov reported.

"Our colleagues from the National Technology Initiative Foundation, led by Dmitry Peskov, are working on creating hybrid constellations. These constellations are not hybrid in terms of satellite and ground communication networks, but rather in terms of objectives: communication, navigation, and optics in a single device for controlling drone constellations," he said during a plenary session at the SATCOMRUS 2025 conference.

Bakanov added in his speech that the growth in the number of drones has exceeded all forecasts in both the civil and military spheres.

The 30th International Conference of operators and users of space telecommunications, SATCOMRUS 2025, is taking place from October 2 to 3 at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University Congress Center. During the conference, participants will discuss how new technologies will affect the industry's development over the next ten years and what technical solutions the industry will require by 2035.