Roscosmos notes importance of continuing cross-flights under ISS program

NEW YORK, July 31. /TASS/. It is critically important to continue the program of cross-flights to the International Space Station (ISS) from the viewpoint of crew safety, Roscosmos Executive Director of Manned Space Programs, special presidential envoy for international space cooperation Sergey Krikalyov said.

"It is important for us to continue cross-flights because the safety of crews and the reliability of the program are very important to us," he told a press conference ahead of the launch of the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft carrying the Crew-11 mission crew.

Roscosmos and NASA conduct cross-flights as part of the ISS program, with several American astronauts traveling to the ISS aboard Soyuz spacecraft and some Russian cosmonauts flying on American Crew Dragon spacecraft. Maxim Kharlamov, head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (part of Roscosmos), told TASS in January that the ISS cross-flight program had been extended through 2026.