Tianzhou-9 space truck docks with China's orbital station

BEIJING, July 15. /TASS/. The Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft has successfully docked with the main module of China’s orbital station, China Central Television reported.

Tianzhou-9 was launched at 5:34 a.m. Beijing time (9:34 p.m. GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in the southern Hainan Province, using a Long March 7 (CZ-7) rocket. This marks the spacecraft’s third mission this year.

Three taikonauts from the Shenzhou-20 mission - Chen Dong (crew commander), Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie — are currently aboard the station. They arrived in orbit on April 25.

Tianzhou-9 delivered approximately 6.5 tons of cargo to the station, including food and personal items for the crew, equipment, new spacesuits, and a set of muscle exercisers. The shipment also contained supplies for scientific experiments, including materials for research in space medicine.