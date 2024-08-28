Russia, India agree to share emergency data from spacecraft

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The meeting of the joint Russian-Indian commission on cooperation in the sphere of prevention and elimination of emergencies took place in Moscow, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS.

"The second meeting of the joint Russian-Indian commission for cooperation in prevention and elimination of emergencies was held on August 28. Russian Minister of Emergencies Alexander Kurenkov and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai discussed interaction between two authorities of emergencies," the ministry said.

The parties discussed cooperation in space monitoring of emergencies, prevention and response to natural disasters and firefighting. The representatives of Russia and India approved the joint action plan for 2025-2026 and agreed to hold the third meeting of the commission in 2026 in India.