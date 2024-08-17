Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft with food, equipment to dock ISS on Saturday

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on Thursday, will dock the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday.

Docking with the Zvezda module is scheduled for 08:56 a.m. Moscow time (05:56 a.m. GMT0. It is expected that the ship will stay as part of the ISS for 179 days.

A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-28 ship launched at 06:20 a.m. Moscow time (03:20 a.m. GMT) on Thursday from the Baikonur spaceport. This was the third launch of the Progress MS ship this year, as well as the fifth launch from Baikonur.

Progress MS-28 will deliver 2,621 kg of cargo to the ISS, including 950 kg of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 50 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, as well as about 1,201 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo hold: food for the crew, clothing items and kits for scientific experiments.