Energomash ready for serial production of rocket engine for Soyuz-5 carrier rocket

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The Energomash Research and Production Association (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) "is ready in principle" for serial production of the RD-171MV rocket engine designed for the first stage of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket, head of the enterprise Igor Arbuzov told TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 military-technical forum.

"Serial production is expected once serial order for the engine appears," he said. "The enterprise is ready in principle, it has confirmed its readiness through creation of engines for ground-based practice and supply of engines for tests," Arbuzov added.

Two flight items of the engine have been created, with the third one planned to be built this year, he noted.