Russian lunar probe activates scientific devices in its travel to Moon — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Scientific instruments were activated for the first time aboard Russia’s Luna-25 automatic station currently on its path towards the Moon, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Sunday.

"Today the scientific equipment developed by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences was activated for the first time in the conditions of the space flight. The service telemetric data from all the devices showed their normal operation," Roscosmos said.

As a result, the first measurement data on a flight path to the Moon was obtained and a research team began to process it, it said.