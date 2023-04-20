All spacewalk tasks completed in full — TASS reporter at International Space Station

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, April 20. /TASS/. Russian International Space Station (ISS) crew members completed all their spacewalk tasks in full, according to TASS special reporter, Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin.

According to Petelin, the work during the spacewalk, which took place earlier, was not easy.

"There was a lot of movement on hands. Working in outer space for over seven hours is a challenge in itself. Plus, there is the responsibility for the valuable cargo - the heat exchange radiator for the Nauka multi-purpose module. All tasks were completed in full," he noted.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin carried out a spacewalk on April 19. The operation lasted for 7 hours and 55 minutes. During the spacewalk, a heat exchange radiator, which is needed to keep the Nauka module from overheating, was relocated there using the ERA robotic arm, controlled by Andrey Fedyayev aboard the ISS. Prokopyev and Petelin, from the outside, prepared the radiator for relocation and then connected it to the module.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum on cooperation, opening the agency’s office at the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS special reporter in space, followed by Oleg Artemyev. Currently, Dmitry Petelin works in the TASS office at the ISS.