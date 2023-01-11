Pre-flight testing of Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft begins at Baikonur — Energia corporation

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Pre-flight testing of the Soyuz MS-23 crewed spacecraft began at the Baikonur cosmodrome on Wednesday, the space rocket corporation Energia has said.

"The final stage of ground preparations of the crewed spacecraft Soyuz MS-23 is beginning for an automatic flight to the International Space Station at the Baikonur cosmodrome," the corporation announced.

The spacecraft will undergo comprehensive electrical tests, as well as preparations for leak tests.

On December 15, 2022, the external part of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft’s thermal control radiator developed a leak. After analyzing the situation, the state commission opted for the damaged spacecraft’s crewless reentry. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, whose mission had to be extended, will travel back to Earth on the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft.

Before the emergency, it was assumed that the Soyuz MS-23 would fly to the ISS on March 16. Now its launch is scheduled for February 20.