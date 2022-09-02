TASS logo taken into outer space in honor of agency’s 118th anniversary

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, September 2. /TASS/. The TASS logo was taken to the outer space in honor of the agency’s 118th anniversary, according to TASS special reporter cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

According to Artemyev, the logo is affixed to the spacewalk tool bag.

Artemyev and his colleague Denis Matveyev commenced a spacewalk Friday. The main goal of their operations is to prepare the ERA robotic arm for operation on the Russian segment of the ISS.

This is eighth spacewalk for Artemyev and fourth for Matveyev. Both cosmonauts work in Orlan MKS spacesuits: Artemyev’s suit has red stripes, while Matveyev’s suit has blue.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum on cooperation, which included establishment of a TASS bureau at the ISS. It is currently managed by Artemyev. Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS special reporter in space. His mission lasted for 12 days.

The TASS State Russian information agency has been established in 1904. Every day, TASS publishes about 3,000 news and about 600-800 photo and video materials from reporters in Russia and abroad.