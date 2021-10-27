ESA mulls joining Russian-Chinese lunar station project

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The European Space Agency (ESA) is discussing with its member states the possibility of joining the Russian-Chinese lunar station project, the head of the ESA’s Moscow office, Rene Pischel, has told TASS.

According to the official, the agency currently continues "internal discussions" on the issue with its member states.

In March, Head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and Director of CNSA Zhang Kejian, on behalf of the governments of the two countries, signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the creation of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).

Russia and China are planning to use their joint experience and scientific technologies to create a roadmap for building a station on the Moon. Bilateral cooperation in this sphere envisages both studying the lunar surface and implementing joint projects in the orbit of the Earth’s natural satellite.

Roscosmos Deputy Head for International Cooperation Sergei Savelyev told TASS in May that Roscosmos and CNSA had sent out invitation to potential partners in the project.