State Commission confirms Soyuz launch into orbit with film crew

BAIKONUR, October 5. /TASS/. The State Commission confirmed the readiness of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle for the upcoming launch on Tuesday, which will launch the Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft into orbit with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild, and director Klim Shipenko, according to Roscosmos.

"The State Commission cleared the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the #SoyuzMS19 crewed spacecraft for fueling and launch. Liftoff is scheduled at 08:55:02 UTC," Roscosmos said on Twitter.

Members of the main and backup crews of the Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft left their hotel and headed to the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1a with the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Tuesday. The flight to the ISS will take approximately 3 hours and 17 minutes, docking with the Rassvet module is scheduled for 15:12 Moscow time on the same day.

The backup crew includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, actress Alena Mordovina, and cameraman Alexey Dudin.

Peresild and Shipenko may become the first film crew to visit space. They fly to the ISS to film a space drama about a female doctor who flies into orbit to rescue a cosmonaut. The crew will have to film about 35-40 minutes of screen time. Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days in orbit and return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft together with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the ISS since April.