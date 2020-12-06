SpaceX launches Dragon resupply spacecraft to ISS

NEW YORK, December 6. /TASS/. The US SpaceX’s Dragon resupply spacecraft was launched on Sunday and is heading for the International Space Station, according to live broadcast on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) website.

The spacecraft was launch on a Falcon 9 carrier rocket at 11:17 a.m. EST on Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is SpaceX’s 21st cargo mission to the ISS. This time, an upgraded Dragon capable of taking 20% more payload is being used. It will deliver science investigations, a new airlock, food supplies, and other cargo.

The Dragon is scheduled to dock to the ISS at 10:30 a.m. EST (18:30 Moscow time) on December 7. It will stay docked for about a month to return to Earth with results of scientific research and other cargo.

On November 17, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon manned spacecraft with four astronauts aboard, namely NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, docked with the International Space Station. They jointed the crew of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins, who have been on a space mission since October 14, 2020.