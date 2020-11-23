Russia to install Soyuz-ST rocket on launch pad at Kourou spaceport on November 25

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. A Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket for orbiting a UAE Falcon Eye satellite will be delivered to the launch pad of the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on November 25, a source in the domestic space industry told TASS on Monday.

"The delivery of the Soyuz-ST-A rocket to the launch pad is scheduled for November 25," the source said.

Last week, a leakage of the electric pneumatic valve was found during tests at the assembly and measuring compound. The item was brought from Russia and work is now underway to replace it, the source said.

The launch of the Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket is scheduled for November 29. The Russian rocket is set to orbit a UAE Falcon Eye 2 satellite. The launch was numerously delayed over faults with the Fregat booster.

The Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket has been developed and is manufactured by Russia’s Progress Space Rocket Center under the Soyuz program at the Guiana Space Center.

The launch vehicle is a modification of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket of stage 1a adapted to the requirements of operation at the Guiana Space Center in terms of safety (receiving telecommands from Earth to terminate the flight), the telemetry system (transmitters operating in the decimeter band with the European telemetry frame structure) and the conditions of operation (increased humidity, transportation by sea and others).