Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to two women for first time in history

STOCKHOLM, October 7. /TASS/. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to France’s Emmanuelle Charpentier and the US’s Jennifer Doudna. This is the first time in history that the Chemistry Award has been won by two women.

According to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences’ Nobel Committee for Chemistry, the Prize has been awarded "for the development of a method for genome editing."

"Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true," the committee said.