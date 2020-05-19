Russia starts work on conceptual design of next-generation satellite communications system

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Gonets Satellite System Company has launched work on the conceptual designing of the Gonets next-generation communications system, Company CEO Pavel Cherenkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are now at the stage of organizing work on the conceptual designing and designers have already started their activity on the project’s basic part," the chief executive said.

The active phase of signing contracts with all contractors is currently underway, he added.

The Gonets next-generation satellite system will offer communications, including telephone services, in hard-to-access places, including the Arctic, and provide infrastructure for the Internet of things. In a perspective, it will allow transmitting data online from any objects, including mobile. The orbital grouping is expected to comprise 28 satellites in low near-Earth orbit.