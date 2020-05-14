Putin orders to ensure control of genetic technology use

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 14. /TASS/. Russia must ensure control of the use of genetic technologies to both provide for their development and protect citizens’ interests, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on genetic technology development on Thursday.

"We are well aware of the tremendous power of genetic technologies," the head of state said.

"It is necessary to develop a system of control of their use and find a balance together with the program’s participants between the freedom of the scientific quest and technological development on the one hand and the protection of the interests of people and the issues of ethics on the other hand," Putin stressed.

Russia is open for scientific and technological cooperation, the Russian leader said. He noted the importance of providing the possibilities in Russia for all those who are ready to seek breakthroughs. "I expect the company Rosneft represented here by its head to take an active and direct part in this work as well as other companies engaged in other areas," Putin said. As the Russian leader explained, this related to investments in personnel training, scientific work and assistance to research teams in launching demanded and commercially successful products.

The Russian president requested the Council for Genetic Technologies to keep in close contact with scientists and companies and timely remove restrictions for their work in this sphere.

"This relates, first of all, to the personnel, scientific infrastructure, financing and the convenience of the legal environment," the president said.