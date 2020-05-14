Putin suggests creating national genetic database

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 14. /TASS/. Russia should create the national genetic database, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I suggest creating the national genetic database, using our considerable competences and the potential developed in bioinformatics," the head of state said at a meeting on the development of genetic technologies in Russia.

As the Russian leader noted, "the success of genetic researches is largely determined by digital technologies and the access to data sets - the larger their amount, the more authentic and reliable the results are."

"As in the sphere of scientific instrument-making, we must also ensure our sovereignty in these issues," Putin stressed.

"This means using uniform standards as the basis for protecting data, providing for their storage and transfer, developing the software of information search, analysis and modelling," the Russian president said.

Putin instructed the government "to organize financing of this project through federal budget funds." The head of state emphasized: "It is necessary to reliably protect citizens’ personal data and other sensitive information.".