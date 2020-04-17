Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft crew feels well after return to Earth

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The crew members of the manned Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft that landed in Kazakhstan on Friday morning are feeling normal, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported.

The spacecraft’s descent capsule brought Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan back to Earth.

"The crew feels normal. The overloads at some sections of the manned spacecraft’s descent amounted to 4G," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka reported to Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin that the Russian-US crew had returned to Earth in the normal mode.

The Soyuz MS-15 crew returned to Earth amid the coronavirus pandemic. In view of this, the time of its evacuation from the spacecraft’s landing site was limited to exclude the possibility of infection. After undergoing medical examination, Skripochka will return to Moscow and the astronauts to the United States.