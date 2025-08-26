Russia, China set ambitious student exchange goal through end of decade — Russian minister

BEIJING, August 26. /TASS/. Student exchanges between Russian and Chinese universities will reach 100,000 people by 2030, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov told TASS.

"More than 56,000 Chinese students studied in Russia and more than 21,000 Russians studies in China in the 2024-2025 academic year. Together with our Chinese partners we are heading to the bilateral student ‘turnover’ target set by the roadmap for expanding humanitarian cooperation between Russia and China. We plan to reach the 100,000 number by 2030. Reaching this goal is very important for our current level of mutual understanding, maintaining close ties in the political, economic, social and many other spheres," said Falkov, who paid a working visit to China from August 21-26.

According to the Russian minister, the number of applicants for student visas with Russian consular establishments in China has doubled in the past two years. "We are proud that tens of thousands of Chinese households are opting for our higher education system. Russians, in turn, also show interest in receiving higher education in China. Our nationals receive from 500 to 1,000 grants and scholarships from the Chinese government," he said.

He recalled that the two countries are currently implementing more than 200 joint educational programs, including 115 for bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

The minister lauded the role of the joint Shenzhen MSU-BIT University (SMBU) that was established in 2017. "By the way, the Moscow State University and the Beijing University are working to set up a joint Institute for Fundamental Research, which will specialize in mathematics, physics, chemistry, Earth and life sciences," Falkov said.

"Apart from that, I would like to mention that two very important draft intergovernmental agreements - on cooperation in education and on mutual recognition of diplomas and scientific degrees - are about to be finalized. When signed, they will give a strong impetus to the development of Russian-Chinese scientific and educations cooperation," he added.