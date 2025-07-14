China-US trade down 10.4% in first half of 2025, totaling $289.36 bln

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. Bilateral trade between China and the United States decreased by 10.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, amounting to $289.36 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

According to the published data, Chinese exports to the United States fell by 10.9% over the six-month period to $215.55 bln, while imports of American goods declined by 8.7%, reaching $73.81 bln.

China’s trade surplus with the United States during this period stood at $141.74 bln, marking an 11.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. However, in June alone, bilateral trade reached $49.77 bln, up 25.6% from May. Chinese exports rose by 32.4% to $38.17 bln, while imports from the US totaled $11.6 bln, a 7.4% increase month-on-month.

China primarily imports soybeans, cotton, and corn from the United States, along with microchips, SUVs, coking coal, copper, and copper ore. In turn, US imports from China include smartphones, low-value goods under simplified customs clearance, computers, lithium-ion batteries, children’s toys, plastic products, surveillance cameras, household appliances, clothing, footwear, and a wide array of other items.

Bilateral trade continues to suffer from the effects of Washington’s protectionist measures. In May, the two countries announced the cancellation of additional duties and a temporary reduction in reciprocal tariffs.

In 2023, China-US trade fell by 11.6% to $664.45 bln. In 2024, the figure rose by 3.7%, reaching $688.28 bln.