Russia wrote off $20 bln of African nations’ debts, Putin says

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia has written off debts of African nations amounting to more than $20 bln, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The mutual trade turnover is growing from year to year, which reached almost $18 bln as of the last year-end," the Russian leader said. "The more vigorous transition to national currencies in financial settlements and the establishment of new transport and logistics chains will facilitate the development of countertrade turnovers," Putin added.