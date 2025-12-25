Russia to build 17 GW renewable energy facilities by 2042 — Novak

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Power generation facilities based on renewable energy sources with the capacity of about 17 GW are planned to be built in Russia by 2042, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

Construction of such installations to generate energy in areas with insufficient solar or wind activity is not advisable, the official stressed. "These are mainly in southern regions of our country - Krasnodar Region, Rostov Region, Stavropol Region, and so on. They are proactively built and developed there," Novak said.

"Our approach is very rational towards that. Nevertheless, our plans are to build about 17 Gigawatt; the share in the energy balance will continue growing," he added.