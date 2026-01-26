Temporary failure of Leonardo system affects flight schedule

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The temporary failure in the operation of the Leonardo booking system has affected the flight schedule, the Russian Ministry of Transport said.

"Normal operation of the Leonardo booking system has been restored. The temporary failure in its operation affected the air transport flight schedule; flight cancellations are in place," the ministry said.

Zhukovsky, Domodedovo and Vnukovo Airports told TASS that the booking system has returned back to normal. The Kazan Airport warned on its Telegram account that the flight schedule may be revised.

A meeting of the crisis response center will be held today to analyze the developments and mitigate failure consequences, the ministry added.