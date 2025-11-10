Russian foreign trade balance surplus down to $101.7 bln in 9M 2025 — customs

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/ The foreign trade surplus of Russia fell by 11.02% annually to $101.7 bln in January - September 2025, the Russian Federal Customs Service reported.

Exports declined by $14.7 bln in the reporting period to $302.8 bln. Imports lost $2.1 bln to $201.1 bln. The trade turnover of Russia contracted by 3.23% year on year to $503.9 bln.

Exports to European countries decreased to $42.2 bln, down 15.7%. Imports lost 5% to $51.5 bln. Exports to Asian countries lost 1.9% to $235.1 bln. Imports from Asia dropped by 0.9% to $134.3 bln.

At the same time, in terms of trade with African countries, exports plunged by 13.4% to $15.9 bln. Imports added 32.2% to $3.3 bln. Russian exports to the countries of North and South America gained 1.2% to $9.3 bln, while imports surged by 12.9% to $11.8 bln.

Mineral products account for the greatest share in the structure of Russian exports - $168.7 bln (minus 14.3%). Metals and metal products are second largest, with their exports soaring by 17.6% to $52.2 bln. Agricultural products rank third with the figure of $27.5 bln (-11.1%).

Machinery, equipment and motor vehicles topped the import list. This indicator lost 7% in nine months of this year to $96.7 bln. They are followed by chemicals (plus 3.6% to $40.2 bln) and agricultural products (+14.6% to $31.2 bln).