Russia, Brazil eye joint ISS projects - Education Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 21. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil might consider joint projects on aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Russian First Deputy Education and Science Minister Grigory Trubnikov told TASS after his talks with Astronaut Marcos Pontes.

Pontes, Brazil’s current minister of science, technology, innovation and communications, is the first Brazilian to go to space. In 2006, he launched aboard Soyuz-TMA8 to the ISS on a ten-day mission.

"Taking into account his expertise and our capabilities, I think this issue should be mulled over seriously," said Trubnikov, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the scientist, Pontes and he have the same vision of the Russian-Brazilian projects on the ISS.

Trubnikov pointed out that the talks in Brazil’s Campinas resulted in an agreement aimed to resume bilateral projects in science and technology. Brazilian representatives seek to visit Russia in 2020 to restore practical interaction that was severed a few years ago, due to structural changes in the government of that South American state.

Brasilia eyes Russia’s expertise in telemedicine and energy, including nuclear technology. This aspiration for innovations meets the expectations of Moscow, Trubnikov said.