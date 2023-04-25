Lavrov, Palestinian foreign minister discuss Palestinian-Israeli settlement

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki in New York to discuss the state of affairs in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There has been an exchange of opinions about the situation in the Middle East region, with an emphasis on the state of affairs in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement. The Russian side reaffirmed the unwavering readiness to continue to provide support to the efforts to realize the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state that exists in peace and security with Israel," the statement said.

The ministry said the meeting also addressed some practical issues of further development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Palestinian relations.

"A firm mutual determination to strengthen them further has been stated," the ministry said.