Day of mourning declared in DPR on January 22 after Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk

DONETSK, January 21. /TASS/. January 22 has been declared a day of mourning in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) following Sunday’s shelling attack on Donetsk that killed 25 civilians.

"A day of mourning for the victims of the Kiev regime’s barbaric aggression against the region’s civilian population has been declared on January 22," DPR’s head Denis Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel.

A market in Donetsk came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday. According to Pushilin, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems. As a result, twenty-five people were killed and twenty-five more were wounded. Shortly after the strike, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk would be discussed at a Russia-requested meeting of the UN Security Council.