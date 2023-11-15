Armenia tries to sit between two chairs in relations with EAEU — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The Armenian leadership tries to sit between two chairs by maintaining cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), while taking steps that ignore Russia’s interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"Apparently, the Armenian authorities have forgotten that the welfare of their country was largely based on the bonuses it gained from cooperation with Russia and the membership in the Eurasian Economic Union - these are actual numbers and facts, unlike the many empty statements and promises given by the West," she said. "The partners address us, asking to preserve all this, while taking steps, including in security area, which harm the bilateral relations and ignore Russia’s interests. What is this, an attempt to sit between two chairs, or what should we call it?"

According to the diplomat, if this indeed an attempt to sit between two chairs, then "this has never done anyone any good.".