Ukraine starts using drones for attacks along Donetsk-Mariupol highway - DPR official

DONETSK, November 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has started using unmanned aerial vehicles for attacks along a highway connecting the cities of Donetsk and Mariupol, Yan Gagin, advisor to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head, told TASS.

"We detected a number of explosive devices that were dropped by drones near the Donetsk-Mariupol highway in the past few days. It’s because the area is relatively close to the line of contact and the enemy seeks to cause as much damage as possible," he said.

The Donetsk-Mariupol highway is one of the two key routes connecting the DPR capital to the southern part of the region, as well as to the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. It also runs to Crimea. Hundreds of civilian cars and public vehicles travel along the highway every day.