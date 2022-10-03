Khabarovsk Region head says regional military conscription officer was removed from office

KHABAROVSK, October 3. /TASS/. Khabarovsk Region head Mikhail Degtyaryov on Monday said the region’s military conscription officer was removed from office.

"The region’s military conscription officer, Yury Sergeyevich Laiko, has been removed from office today. That will in no way affect the execution of the goals that were set before us by the president. We are working together with the Defense Ministry, our industry, organizations, and all agencies concerned," Degtyaryov said in a video posted to Telegram.

According to the governor, several thousand residents of the Khabarovsk Region were called up as part of partial military mobilization, but half of them were returned home, as they didn’t meet the required conditions.